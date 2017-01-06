Pyle USA’s new Wi-Fi Pocket HD Cam is for lifeloggers

Lifeloggers looking to upgrade their cameras to something that can shoot and share higher resolution images with better image quality may have just found a new champion in the form of Pyle USA’s new Wi-Fi HD Pocket Cam.

The new lifelogger-focused product features a high-grade glass lens, 1080p HD video recording, and a built-in 1.8-inch screen. The device itself is just 2 by 2 inches, and along with being small, it is really lightweight at only 3 ounces.

As you have likely guessed based on the name, the camera primarily works by connecting, via Wi-Fi, to your phone through Pyle’s Wi-Fi SDV app, which is available on iOS and Android. Once this connection has been made users can view images and video that the camera is capturing in real time directly from their phone.

The camera can capture one image or three images at a time, and also has a robust time-lapse feature. That, in addition to the noted 1080p video recording functionality, makes this an attractive one-stop option for lifelogging enthusiasts.

The Wi-Fi HD Pocket Cam will also come with two wearable brackets, one in the form of a clip to attach to clothing, and one, resembling a safety pin, to affix the camera to bags or thicker clothing. If a clip or safety pin is not your style, than the Wi-Fi HD Pocket Cam also comes with a neck strap so you can just wear the camera around your neck.

In terms of pricing Pyle USA has the Wi-Fi HD Pocket Cam listed currently for $66. You can find more information about the Wi-Fi HD Pocket Cam, or even purchase one, over on the Pyle USA website.