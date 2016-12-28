Rokinon expands wide-angle options with 20mm f/1.8 and t/1.9 lenses

Rokinon is filling a gap in its prime lens lineup with two new lenses, a Digital Photo 20mm f/1.8 and a cinema variation, the Cine DS 20mm T1.9.

Introduced on Tuesday, both wide angle lenses capture a 20mm view on a full-frame camera. Along with being offered for Canon, Nikon, and Sony full-frame cameras, the still photo version is also available in mounts for to Micro 4/3 systems, Pentax K mounts, and Fujifilm X with a crop factor narrowing down that angle of view. The cinema version is available in Canon, Nikon, Sony E, and Micro 4/3 mount options.

More: Kipon makes using a lens converter more fun with built-in variable ND filter

Rokinon says the 94.8-degree field of view is ideal for shooting landscapes, interiors, and architecture. Before the announcement, the company’s prime lens line-up jumped from 14mm to 24mm.

Both the photo and cinema version of the lenses are constructed with 13 lens elements in 12 different groups. Two of those elements are aspherical and three extra-low dispersion to help minimize chromatic aberration, or purple fringing in high-contrast areas, as well as reducing light dispersion and delivering corner to corner resolution, Rokinon says. The front piece of the lens uses multiple coatings to help eliminate flares and ghosting.

Both lenses are constructed with aluminum alloy bodies. Rokinon says the smooth focus control also doesn’t rotate the front of the lens, which makes it easier to use polarizing filters with the lens.

The cinema version contains the same features of the still option, along with a few extras geared towards videography. Both the focus and aperture controls are geared for easy use with accessories like a follow focus. Rokin says the de-clicked aperture control allows for smooth and silent adjustments while filming. The cinema variation is also calibrated in T-stops instead of F-stops for a more accurate exposure in video.

Both lens variations are now shipping and include a lens hood. The Digital Photo option lists for $599 while the cinema lens retails for $899.