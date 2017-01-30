Schneider-Kreuznach shifts the video industry with the first tilt-shift cinema lenses

Why it matters to you Users of pro-level video cameras can gain tilt-shift capabilities via this new lens series.

Tilt shift has arrived in high-end videography. On January 27, Schneider-Kreuznach announced the new Xenon FF-Prime Cine-Tilt lens line, the first full-frame cinema lenses to include the tilt functionality. An industry first for full-frame lenses, the new lineup allows videographers to adjust the focal plane to add in tilt-shift effects while recording.

The new lens lineup tilts up to 4 degrees and like traditional tilt shifts for stills, allows videographers to correct distortions such as in architectural photography. The lenses can also be used to capture that characteristic tilt-shift effect that throws the bottom and top portions of the image out of focus, making real-life scenes look like miniature models.

More: Take a look at how a $50,000 cinema lens actually works

The company says that the new line includes the same features as their current cinema primes, with the added tilt-shift functionality. With the tilt at zero degrees, the lenses will function as a normal cinema prime.

The cinema design of the lenses means that the tilt shift effect can be adjusted as smoothly as pulling focus in a video, Schneider-Kreuznach says. The 120-degree lens ring allows the tilt effect to be adjusted mid-recording, while the larger 0.8 gear module means the feature can be adapted to use with follow-focus systems for even smoother control.

The new lineup adapts similar features as the company’s standard Xenon prime line, including optics designed to handle resolutions beyond 4K. The new tilt-shift primes have a classic Hollywood bokeh, the company says.

Designed in Germany, the firm claims the lenses are lightweight and compact, and the lineup, compatible with full frame Sony E-Mount, is set to include five focal lengths with a T2.1 aperture: 25mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm and 100mm. Pricing details have not yet been announced, although Schneider-Kreuznach says the lenses will be sold both individually and as a set.