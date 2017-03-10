Want to sell your photos on Amazon? Shutterstock launches new partnership

Why it matters to you Want to get your photos sold on Amazon? Shutterstock curators are selecting images from their collection to sell on Amazon.

Amazon’s Posters and Prints art selection just got a bit bigger, thanks to a new partnership with Shutterstock. On Thursday, Shutterstock announced a curated storefront inside of Amazon’s new art program.

The Shutterstock Collection offers thousands of images printed and delivered through Amazon, including photographs, drawing, and digital art. The Shutterstock images join a relatively new collection of artwork available through Amazon.

“We are thrilled to be part of Amazon’s Posters and Prints program because it exposes our stunning photography and illustrations to a new audience looking to beautify their homes or workspaces,” Shutterstock General Manager of Enterprise Janet Giesen said. “Working directly with Amazon is the latest collaboration enabling us to extend the reach and accessibility of our collection, putting images directly where customers want them most.”

The new storefront is made possible through Shutterstock’s API, programming that allows the image library to be integrated into other software. The storefront prints the images on demand, which arguably helps give the images a competitive price point since there is no large print runs or warehouse storage required.

The images that make the cut to Amazon are curated by an in-house team at Shutterstock and any contributor to the stock website could be potentially eligible to be part of the program. Images range from wildlife to travel and childhood themes.

The storefront’s current listings say the prints are available for pre-order, with full orders beginning Wednesday. Since the prints are fulfilled by Amazon, they count toward free shipping orders of $35 or more. Print prices range depending on the size and image but an unframed 11-by-17-inch poster runs at about $20.

According to Amazon, nearly 6 million posters are available in the print-on-demand wall art platform.