Sigma’s cinema lens system got even wider with a new 14mm and 135mm

Why it matters to you When Sigma announced the cinema lens line, they said the prime lenses would cover between 20mm and 85mm but now the series is branching out even further.

Two popular Sigma Art lenses are getting a video conversion as the company expands its Cine FF High-Speed Prime lens series. On Thursday, Sigma announced the 14mm T2 FF and 135mm T2 FF cinema lenses, the widest and longest in the series yet.

While Sigma announced the plans for several new cinema lenses when the series launched late in 2016, the latest announcement expands the focal range beyond the initial projections, from the original 20mm to 85mm primes to 14mm to 135mm. The new lenses will be on display at the NAB Show from Saturday to April 27 in Las Vegas.

The lenses are available in Canon, Sony E, and PL mounts. Both lenses use optics based on the 14mm and 135mm Sigma Art lenses, high-end primes designed for still photos. As part of the new cinema series launched last year, both lenses are designed to pair with high-resolution camera bodies up to 8K.

The entire series is also designed with standardized measurements, so swapping lenses does not require adjusting accessories such as follow focus systems. All the lenses in the series also use a 95mm front thread (excluding the two widest primes that cannot use filters) so a single filter size can be used across the series.The high-end series also uses weather sealing.

The new 14mm cinema lens is based on the optics of the company’s Art lens with several adaptations to fit within the cinema series family. Covering an aperture range of T/2 to T/16, the wide-angle lens captures a 104-degree field of view on a full-frame camera. Unlike most lenses in the series, the 14mm, like the 20mm, cannot accept lens filters since the front lens element curves out.

The 135mm expands the series reach with a narrow 15.2-degree field of view on a full-frame camera, designed for bringing distant objects in closer. Despite the longer reach, the prime lens still offers a wide F/2 maximum aperture. The lens’ weight varies based on the mounting system but ranges between 3.3 and 3.6 pounds.

Along with the new lenses, Sigma also announced that the lenses in the series will be available with the measurements using feet or meters. A luminous version also labels the lens with luminous paint to help users adjust settings in dark environments.

And if you buy a lens but switch camera bodies later, Sigma is now launching a lens conversion service that switches EF mount to E mount and vice versa.

The latest prime lenses bring the series to seven fixed focal length lenses, one zoom lens and two high-speed zoom lenses. Prices for the latest additions have not yet been announced, but Sigma expects the lenses to begin shipping in June or July.