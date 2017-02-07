Tamron adds stabilization, weather-sealing to two lens favorites

Why it matters to you Tamron's lenses are affordable alternatives to the big brands, and now two of them have upgraded features.

Tamron is enhancing a few zoom favorites with new features. On February 6, during the Wedding and Portrait Photographers International Conference, the company announced the new SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 for full frame cameras and the 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD for APS-C cameras.

The 70-200mm lens is an update to one of the company’s most popular full frame zoom cameras but tosses in a few new features, including a water- and dust-resistant design. Tamron says the autofocus speed and accuracy has also been improved.



The image stabilization system is now also rated at 5 stops, reaching a best-in-class stabilization, according to Tamron. The enhanced system now also has three different modes, one for panning, one to stabilize both the lens and the view through the viewfinder, and one that skips the viewfinder stabilization for more stabilization in the actual captured image.

The telephoto zoom also includes a few new coatings both for reducing flare and protecting the lens surface. The lens is also compatible with Tamron’s teleconverters for even more reach. Tamron says the new 70-200mm can now focus on closer objects as well with a 37.4-inch minimum compared to the 2012 lenses’ 50.7 inches.

Along with the full frame telephoto, Tamron is adding a few features for its ultra-wide APS-C lens. The new 10-24mm includes the same upgrades to a water- and dust-resistant design and glass coatings for both flare prevention and protection.

The lens is the first to use Tamron’s new High/Low Torque Modulated Drive Motor, which offers smoother autofocus control. While Tamron says the update is still the largest range in comparison to other ultra-wide zooms, image stabilization is also new over the 2008 version, rated at four stops.

The telephoto is set to be launched at the end of this month, with the ultra-wide following a month later. The 70-200mm will retail for about $1,299 with the 10-24mm at $499. Both lenses will be available in Canon and Nikon mounts.