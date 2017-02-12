Think Tank launches Signature series of stylish, high-end camera bags

Why it matters to you Think Tank’s latest bag line combines fashion and durability, perfect for your next wedding or corporate headshot shoot.

Camera bag manufacturer Think Tank has announced a new line of fashionable and functional shoulder bags. The Signature series puts a modern spin on the classic. Built for the “young urban professional or corporate photographer,” the bags are made with a combination of high-quality materials, including a soft “wool-like” exterior with genuine leather trim. The style is classy but subtle, which should make the Signature series well suited for weddings or corporate events.

Think Tank is currently offering two versions of the bag: the Signature 10 and Signature 13. Both offer carrying capacity for a DSLR or mirrorless camera with three to four prime lenses. The $249 Signature 10 has a dedicated sleeve for tablets up to 10 inches, while the $279 Signature 13 upgrades that sleeve to accommodate a larger tablet or 13-inch laptop. Both bags are available in either “Slate Gray” or “Dusty Olive” colors.

Removable dividers allow the main compartment to be customized to fit a variety gear. The bottom foam piece is also removable, which allows the bag to become completely collapsible, a welcome feature for those looking to use it as a general purpose bag. In addition to the main compartment and tablet/laptop sleeve, both the Signature 10 and 13 have an exterior zipper pouch on the back and a full-width accessory pocket on the front that is covered by the main flap.

The shoulder strap is made out of seatbelt-style nylon with a padded neoprene and leather covering, while a leather grab handle makes it easy to quickly pick up the bag. The back of the bag features a wide handle passthrough for securing it to a larger rolling suitcase when traveling.

Despite the soft exterior, Think Tank says the bag is coated to be weather-resistant. Like other Think Tank bags, it also includes a fully sealed rain cover. The bags are currently listed as out of stock, but you can sign up for an “in stock reminder” on Think Thank’s product page.