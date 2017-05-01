Shoot, Swap, Repeat: Unique holster puts three lenses on a photgrapher’s hip

Why it matters to you Frustrated with lens swaps? The TriLens could help photographers swap out lenses faster -- if its Kickstarter campaign is successful.

Lens holsters allow photographers to carry an extra lens without the bulky camera bag, but one startup is taking it even further with a three-lens holster designed for quick lens swaps. TriLens by Frii Designs provides access to up to three lenses on a spinning holster right on your hip — and even keeps track of your lens caps.

Wedding photographer Jonas Lundin was tired of missing moments while he was switching to the right lens, so he designed his own solution. At the heart of the TriLens is a base that mounts up to three lenses in the same way a lens twists onto the camera body. That base, attached using a belt clip, spins 360 degrees to allow you to easily grab the lens you need without having to dig for it.

The rotating base is self-balancing, which means the heaviest lens will always point downward, which helps keep the system from bouncing around while you’re moving around a shoot, the designers said. The lens holsters will work with Canon, Nikon, and Sony mounts that aren’t wider than 3 5/8 inches. The system is rated to hold up to 220 pounds, well under the weight of even heavy telephotos.

Once you twist the lens off, a magnetic lens cap attachment means you can just slide the cap right where the lens was, allowing you to keep track of your caps while also keeping dirt and debris out of the holster. Designed with steel and reinforced nylon, the entire system is weather resistant.

“I was annoyed by the fact that I had dozens of beautiful lenses, but in the heat of the moment there was no chance of using them,” Lundin said. “I tried using multiple camera bodies, and it’s a great solution if it wasn’t for the fact that you’re about as agile as a fridge and completely exhausted after 30 minutes.”

The startup is hoping to secure at least 600 pre-orders via the Kickstarter campaign that begins May 9. If the crowdfunding is successful, the lens holster is expected to begin shipping in October. Pricing hasn’t yet been announced, but interested photographers can sign up to get a notification when the campaign launches.