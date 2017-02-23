The UltraLuuv looks weird, but makes your GoPro videos look great

Why it matters to you Combining a mechanical stabilizer with an electronic gimbal, the UltraLuuv is one of the most interesting — and strange looking — camera stabilizers.

Germany-based Luuv is finally shipping its long-promised action camera stabilizer that was successfully funded on Indiegogo three years ago. There are actually two separate products — the all-mechanical, 3D-printed SolidLuuv and the electronic Action Gimbal — but for the full effect, both stabilizers are combined into one to create the UltraLuuv. The company says the UltraLuuv offers “two- by three-axis” stabilization and allows users to aim the camera with pan and tilt controls for the gimbal.

The UltraLuuv is built primarily for action cameras like the GoPro Hero, but can also handle phones and some compact point-and-shoot cameras, as well. While the SolidLuuv can support up to 500g (just over one pound), the Action Gimbal is limited to 150g — whether by itself or as part of the UltraLuuv.

When separated, the SolidLuuv functions similarly to a Steadicam, using a counterbalance system to lower the center of gravity and smooth out any motion, while the Action Gimbal appears to be a standard three-axis gimbal. The former sells for 349 euros (about $370) while the latter goes for 269 euros (about $280). The UltraLuuv is available as a kit with both components for 599 euros (about $630). U.S. customers will also have to pay for shipping, which looks to be about $37, according to DPReview.

If the price doesn’t deter you, the strange looks might. The Luuv doesn’t look like any other stabilizer we’ve ever seen, with a bulbous lower counterbalance that tapers down to a thin central region where the handle connects, then grows wider again into a conical shape with a camera mount on top. It looks a bit like an antique car horn, but apparently this design keeps the entire system more compact and allows it to be used in either standard orientation or upside down, allowing users to get low-angle shots just inches from the ground that are popular in skateboard and BMX videos.

The idea of combining electronic and mechanical stabilization is certainly intriguing, but we’re not sure how many UltraLuuvs will make it across the pond. If you’re interested in one, head over to Luuv’s website to learn more.