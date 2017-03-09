Vimeo jumps on the 360 bandwagon with immersive uploads, related video school

Why it matters to you Vimeo users, the wait is finally over for that 360 support.

Vimeo is inviting video creatives to experiment with a new format — Wednesday, the YouTube rival added 360 video support along with a spot to learn 360 shooting tips and and a curated channel for the immersive format. The new 360 option is navigated by touch on mobile devices and clicks or arrow keys on desktops, along with VR headset compatibility.

Vimeo can now handle 360 videos in up to 8K resolution with customizable settings, including field of view. The platform caters to videographers specifically (rather than catering to everything from smartphone cat videos to pro-level productions) with the option to sell videos or sell channel subscriptions — and those same features now extend to 360.

Videographers can upload directly from Adobe Premiere Pro and Sony Vegas, while video viewers can use a web browser or Zeiss, GearVR, or Daydream headset apps. The mobile app also allows users to save videos to watch later without an internet connection.

Now, Vimeo uploads include a simple “this video was recorded in 360” box that brings up additional options, including the option to choose whether the video was created with a traditional monoscopic 360 camera or a stereoscopic “3D” camera. Once uploaded, users also have a number of customization options, including the ability to change the default view, or the direction viewers start in when the video begins or when they click on the compass icon to return to the original angle of view.

The 360 videos can also be embedded with new display options. Users can add a compass icon at the side of the video to show viewers what direction they’re looking in within the overall footage and choose whether or not to include the 360 badge by the video name.

And for the 360 video newbie or the enthusiast ready to learn more, a new Vimeo 360 Video School teaches the basics to the tricks behind capitalizing on this relatively new video format.