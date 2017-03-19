Four new grants open up for female documentary photographers

Why it matters to you Female photographers have new funding opportunities for supporting documentary projects.

Female photojournalists will soon have additional grant opportunities, thanks to Women Photograph, the Pulitzer Center, and camera bag designer Ona.

The inaugural Women Photograph grants will award one $5,000 grant and three $2,500 grants for new or in-progress documentary projects. Women Photograph is an online resource dedicated both to creating a database of female documentary and editorial photographers and to providing those same members with resources. The website was launched by photographer Daniella Zalcman.

The grants are open to female, female-identifying, and nonbinary photographers worldwide for documentary projects. The $5,000 grant made possible with support from the Pulitzer Center is designed for a midcareer photographer, while the three $2,500 prizes are for emerging photographers, though “emerging” is open to interpretation with no specific parameters. Applicants are required to also include a bio that includes the number of years in the field.

The Pulitzer grant will be awarded directly through the organization and require participation in the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting’s educational program.

The three $2,500 grants are made possible through a partnership with Ona. The company says it choose to partner with the grants program to inspire the creative professionals for whom they design their bags and accessories. For the Ona grants, photographers are encouraged to submit a photo story with several images with the application and those photos do not need to be related to the proposed project.

The new grants open for submission on April 1 and close May 20, 2017. Applications will put work in front of a panel of judges including Mallory Benedict of National Geographic; Nathalie Applewhite from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting; and Zalcman, the Women Photograph founder. For the complete submission guidelines, visit the Women Photograph grants page.