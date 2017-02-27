Xiaomi just released a new selfie stick that doubles as a tripod

Why it matters to you Think selfie sticks are so last year? Xiaomi disagrees and has just released the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod.

Did you think the era of the selfie stick had come and gone? Well think again. Chinese company Xiaomi is here to prove that our narcissism doesn’t have an expiration date, and that selfie sticks are still relevant in 2017. Meet the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod, a selfie stick that fulfills all your self-photography needs.

Launching just ahead of Mobile World Congress, the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod doubles as a tripod and a selfie stick, which means that you can not only take pictures of yourself that are up close and personal, but you can also set your smartphone at a distance, and take wonderfully staged shots (because not all of us have the luxury of traveling with a photographer).

More: Xiaomi Mi 6 news and rumors

The detachable Bluetooth remote control will allow you to take photos from a distance, so you don’t have to worry about beating the timer. After all, no one wants to look winded in a glamour shot. The Tripod comes in white and black variants, folds into a portable stick so that it can follow you on just about any adventure, and weighs in at no more than 155 grams.

The Selfie Stick works alongside Apple and Android devices alike — you’ll just need to have a phone running Android 4.3 or later or iOS 5.0 or later. The Tripod’s mount is capable of rotating 360 degrees, and is compatible with phones of a width between 56mm and 89mm, which means it’ll fit even the largest of gargantuan mobile devices. Made of an aluminum alloy, this selfie stick is dependable for outdoor use, Xiaomi claims. Unfortunately, it’s only available in China for the time being,

In any case, the Xiaomi Selfie Stick Tripod has just launched in China for now, and is available on Mi.com for about $13. So if you’re planning a trip to Asia, this may be one travel accessory you need to pick up along the way.