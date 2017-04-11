Yuneec’s budget Breeze drone gains live-streaming capability in latest update

Why it matters to you Want another reason to like the $499 Breeze drone from Yuneec -- it's now live-streaming compatible, unlike the company's controller-based drones.

Yuneec’s budget-friendly Breeze drone can now live-stream to Facebook and YouTube. In an app update announced on Facebook on April 10, the company added live-streaming capability to the Breeze Cam app that’s available for both iOS and Android.

The app update allows Breeze users to stream in 720p HD resolution. The feature is compatible with Facebook and YouTube, as well as Real-Time Messaging Protocol — a protocol now owned by Adobe that allows for live-streaming to applications compatible with Adobe Flash.

Live footage is recorded from the drone, while the audio is actually recorded from the smartphone. Yuneec says the feature also allows users to name their live-streaming recording.

While the feature is a nice addition to the $499 portable drone, other Yuneec users are wondering why the feature didn’t come to the company’s flagship drones first. Yuneec says it will likely expand the live-streaming feature beyond its Breeze platform as more device control is added, according to a Facebook comment by the company. While the Breeze is controlled via a smartphone, options like the $1,299 Yuneec Typhoon H use a dedicated touchscreen controller.

The Breeze isn’t the first to add live-streaming capability as the feature continues to rise in popularity on social media and YouTube. DJI’s Phantom and Inspire drones can also live-stream with the DJI Go app. The Breeze, however, is one of the most affordable consumer drones on the market — while the smartphone control isn’t as fine-tuned as using a controller, it’s now behind the drone’s new live-streaming capabilities.

The new feature is available through an update to the Breeze Cam app, which can be found at the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.