Trends with Benefits: $1000 iPhone rumors, the Amazon store run by robots

Apple’s $1000 iPhone 8: How much would you be willing to pay for the newest version of the iPhone? According to some, we could see a $1000 phone by the end of this year! From potential 3D Lenses, to flexible screens, we’ll catch you up with the latest rumors.

Amazon Store run by robots: Amazon already has one of their “Go” grocery stores open as a trial. It looks like the stores could soon be coming to a location near you and the employees will largely be robots. Will the robots bag the groceries for you?

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum.

At 2:45 pm Pacific we answer your questions live.

Please subscribe and share Trends with Benefits and send in your questions to podcast@digitaltrends.com. We also broadcast the show live on YouTube every Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Pacific.