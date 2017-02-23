Trends with Benefits: 5G may allow you to cord cut everything & home exoskeletons are becoming a reality

5G Networks enter testing phase: Verizon will begin rolling out 5G service to 11 cities by mid-year, while AT&T reported 14Gbps speeds in it’s early testing. Could this be enough to fully cut ties to standard internet and go completely cellular?

Exoskeletons are closer to reality: Roam Robotics from San Francisco believes they will have consumer exoskeleton devices available commercially by 2018. This technology could revolutionize daily life. What would you use an exoskeleton for?

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum.

At 2:45 pm Pacific we answer your questions live.

Please subscribe and share Trends with Benefits and send in your questions to podcast@digitaltrends.com. We also broadcast the show live on YouTube every Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Pacific.