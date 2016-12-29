Trends with Benefits: Should Amazon’s Alexa talk to law enforcement?

Should Amazon share Alexa’s information with Law Enforcement?: A murder case in Arkansas is garnering national attention, due to the use of Smart Home devices. Police are petitioning Amazon to release information from an Echo device because it may harbor information relating to the crime. Should Amazon comply?

CES 2017 Preview: Every year, the Consumer Electronics Show brings us some surprises in tech. We’ll give you our rundown of what to expect, what could be the breakout technology, and a preview of the extensive coverage you’ll get from Digital Trends.

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum.

At 2:45 pm Pacific we answer your questions live.

