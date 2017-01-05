Trends with Benefits: CES 2017 with Dan Cogan of The UnLockr

Each week, we gather a roundtable of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum.

Our latest weekly episode of Trends with Benefits features Dan Cogan from The Unlockr, and Digital Trends staffers Caleb Denison, Rick Stella, and Greg Nibler

Words of CES: Rick noted that with all the smart home stuff on display, the words for CES are “smart” and “connected.”

History of The Unlockr: Cogan gave a short version of The Unlockr story, how he started it as a blog in college to help sell cell phones and how it grew from there.

Press conferences at CES: Denison gave a rundown on how press conferences work and the purpose they serve. The bottom line is getting accurate information from manufacturers without hype and misdirection to enable Digital Trends writers and editors to explain how stuff works on the site in plain English.

Wallpaper TV: These are OLED panels without power supplies, tuners, speakers, or controls that fit flat on the wall, are only one-tenth of an inch thick and look extraordinary. There’s new competition now with LG no longer the only brand.

Who likes V/R?: Denison and Nibler are both fans of the move toward wireless virtual reality devices. Denison pointed out that making high-res video performance wireless is a huge step.

Alexa, Alexa, Alexa: Ford announced Alexa integration, and Stella noted that Alexa is in virtually everything at CES. The panel of experts discussed how Alexa has a lead now in the number of devices with which it works, but the only question is how long it will be before Google Home catches up.

