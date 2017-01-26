Trends with Benefits: Facebook’s latest VR move and the Tostitos breathalyzer

Are you ready for Facebook VR?: Facebook has hired Hugo Barra away from Xiaomi, as they focus future innovation on virtual and augmented reality. What will this mean for social interaction and how would you incorporate VR into it?

Technology meets Food: From a new way to test meals for gluten content, to a Tostitos bag that will include a breathalyzer, we’ll take a look at some new innovations in how technology will interact with our food!

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum.

At 2:45 pm Pacific we answer your questions live.

We also broadcast the show live on YouTube every Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Pacific.