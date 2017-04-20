Trends with Benefits: Google Home, Food Tech & would you stay at a Star Wars “WestWorld”?

The Future of Food Technology: With billions of people on the planet, the advancement of food technology will be more important than ever. That means humans will need to adapt as well. Would you be willing to eat 3D printed meat?

Is Disney building a Star Wars-themed ‘WestWorld’?: Disney’s new interactive experience will be a Star Wars spaceport, with your choices determining the outcome of your adventure. At a project $900-1000 per night, would you be willing to stay at a Star Wars West World?

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum.

At 2:45 pm Pacific we answer your questions live.

Please subscribe and share Trends with Benefits and send in your questions to podcast@digitaltrends.com. We also broadcast the show live on YouTube every Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Pacific.