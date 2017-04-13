Trends with Benefits: Nintendo kills the NES Classic and who will win the Robot Fight, Japan or USA?

Nintendo kills the NES Classic: For apparently no good reason, Nintendo is discontinuing the insanely popular NES Classic console. The few remaining consoles available are selling for near $200 and by the end of April expect no more new units to ship.

Bixby’s delayed rollout: Samsung has announced that English speakers will have to wait until later this spring to use the Bixby AI feature. It will leave an opening for Google to gain a foothold on S8 users phones, but is an AI Assistant a deciding factor for you/

Robot fight: USA’s Megabots challenged Japan’s Suidobashi Heavy Industries to a robot fight last year and they accepted. Now a date has been set and bets will need to be placed! Who do you think will win, Japan or USA?

