Trends with Benefits: What gaming system do you most want & did a drunk guy just start a robot war?

Nintendo Switch: If it wasn’t official before, Nintendo most definitely has a hit on it’s hands with the Switch! They are expected to sell 10 million units or more in the next year. Will you be picking one up, or would you rather have a PS4, or Xbox Scorpio?

Skynet origin story: Knightscope has been steadily working to deploy it’s 300 pound security robots at various locations around the US. Silicon Valley was one of the first deployments and a drunk engineer was just arrested after knocking one of them over. Will this go down as a modern version of Fort Sumter in the future robot wars?

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum.

At 2:45 pm Pacific we answer your questions live.

