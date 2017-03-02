Trends with Benefits: Is the Nintendo Switch worth the hype & how to buy a pizza with your shoe

Are you ready to buy a Nintendo Switch?: It’s been years since they brought out a new console, but Nintendo is back with the innovative Switch. With new games from the Zelda franchise, is it enough for you to go out and purchase one?

Pizza, shoes and tech unite: Following Uber’s Tostitos breathalyzer bag for the Super Bowl, Pizza Hut is entering the fray for the NCAA Tournament. A new set of shoes called “Pietops” will allow you to order a pizza to your location. Although a gimmick, are there actual uses for this kind of technology?

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum.

At 2:45 pm Pacific we answer your questions live.

