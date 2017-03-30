Trends with Benefits: The Galaxy S8 challenges Apple & Elon Musk’s mind-melding AI?

Samsung’s Galaxy S8: The rumor mill is over, as the Galaxy S8 is finally available. The flagship phone from Samsung features some possibly revolutionary features. Does this make it the standard bearer for high end phones, topping Apple?

Elon Musk’s Nueralink: In yet another venture, Elon Musk has backed a startup company called Nueralink, which wants to develop the ability to implant AI-equipped devices into human brains. Would you be willing to try it?

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum.

At 2:45 pm Pacific we answer your questions live.

