DigitalTrends.com to Host TechPop Event for TechfestNW

Portland, OR – (March 21, 2017) – Digital Trends, the leading independent technology publisher, is set to deliver its first TechPop event of 2017 in association with TechfestNW this Thursday, March 23.

TechPOP is powered by Digital Trends as your exclusive opportunity to experience the newest and coolest tech from VR to drones to 3D printers and much more. Digital Trends strives to provide attendees with a hands-on approach to tech for the way you live, but also, it’s a great party. The main attraction will center around VR. Anyone more interested in escaping reality can step inside our HTC’s Vive experience and try out the hottest VR hardware on the market.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with TechfestNW for our first hometown event of the year,” said Ian Bell, CEO and Publisher of Digital Trends. “They deliver a great conference, and we’ll deliver their attendees some great tech in return.”

TechFestNW (March 23-24, Portland Art Museum) explores the best of tech trends- from Artificial Intelligence to cannatech- in an up-close and personal way. Focusing on Virtual Reality, artificial intelligence & robotics, lifestyle tech, and digital storytelling, there’s truly something for everyone with an eye and ear for the tech universe.

“TechPop has been a great way for us to reach out to the community and showcase all the awesome tech we get to play with daily,” added Pete Jacobs, Vice President of Integrated Marketing for Digital Trends.

Digital Trends launched its pop-up event series, TechPop, in its hometown of Portland, Oregon in early 2016. Digital Trends latest event, dubbed the Drone Show, filled an entire outdoor rooftop with all things tech, including specific focuses on drones and virtual reality. By mid-2017, Digital Trends aims to have a TechPop event happening every month in a different major city, opening Digital Trends gear box and putting cutting-edge tech into the hands of its readers.

TechPop will be held Thursday, March 23 at The Evergreen in Portland, Oregon. Entry will only be available to TechfestNW badge holders. Music, light snacks, beer & wine, and of course cool tech will be served. For more information visit http://techfestnw.com/

