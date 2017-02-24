DigitalTrends.com Reporting Live From Mobile World Congress 2017

Portland, OR – (February 24, 2017) – Digital Trends, the leading independent technology publisher is set to deliver international coverage of Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, Spain beginning this weekend sponsored in part by LG Electronics.

Digital Trends editorial team has sent features and mobile writers along with video producers from Portland, New York City, Dallas, Edinburgh, and London to Spain to provide complete coverage of the show.

“The importance of smartphones and mobile tech to our lives makes Mobile World Congress one of the most exciting events of the year,” said Digital Trend’s Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan. “That’s why we provide such comprehensive coverage of the show – it’s where you’re most likely to find the next big thing. And we’ll show it you first.”

This year more than 100,000 people are entering the halls of MWC in roughly 2,200 different booths filled to the brim with new mobile tech, including virtual-reality headsets, smartphones, tablets, wearables, accessories, and apps.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase Digital Trends internationally,” added Pete Jacobs, Vice President of Integrated Marketing for Digital Trends. “We’ve seen so many incredible brands grow out of this show and as always our editorial staff will be looking for the best of the best.”

Digital Trends will also present the Top Tech of MWC Awards for the third year in a row. Editors will judge award entries on innovation, practicality, and design.

Throughout the four-day conference, Digital Trends editorial staffers will canvass the show’s 2,000+ exhibitors and pare down nominees representing a cross-section of key mobile industry lines of business.

In January, DigitalTrends.com delivered end-to-end coverage of CES 2017 in Las Vegas including hosting 30 hours of live streaming video content and publishing over 500 articles.

About Digital Trends

Digital Trends is a leading consumer technology publisher helping people navigate an increasingly digital world. With easy-to-understand product reviews, entertaining news and videos, Digital Trends serves more than 30 million unique visitors each month. Digital Trends reaches 90 million tech influencers through their own media network, and its syndicate partners include Yahoo!, FOX News and more than 200 broadcast news stations. Digital Trends is headquartered in Portland, OR with offices in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Chicago. For more information, visit www.digitaltrends.com.