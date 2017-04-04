IG TV: DJ Khaled to spend a day with a fan in each episode of his first Instagram series

Why it matters to you This will be the first original video series DJ Khaled has done on any social media platform.

It may have seemed improbable, but DJ Khaled will be putting more of his daily life on Instagram. The king of the social screen will spend a day with a fan as part of his first ever Instagram original series, The Bless Up With DJ Khaled for digital media company WeBuyGold, launching today.

To enter for the chance to hang out with Khaled, people had to send a direct message to the WeBuyGold Instagram account explaining a hardship they are having trouble surmounting. The series will debut on the WeBuyGold’s Instagram Stories feed for all of its 12,800 followers. Hopefully some of Khaled’s 5.3 million Instagram followers will migrate over to WeBuyGold’s page to see how he’s helping people’s lives.

You can start watching The Bless Up With DJ Khaled now, and further episodes will appear periodically. If you need a more consistent fix of life with Khaled, he will develop, produce, and appear in more content on Instagram for WeBuyGold as the company’s new creative director.

The company has plans to release more music-driven original programming on Instagram, with three original series coming out on Instagram this April: MyAtlanta, Close Up, and UpNext. MyAtlanta features famous photographer Cam Kirk giving a behind-the-scenes look at his art, featuring hip-hop group Migos, Beyonce’s Formation producer Mike Will Made It, and other hip-hop talent. CloseUp will have artists explaining their creative process represented by different visuals. Up Next pairs popular illustrators on Instagram with up-and-coming artists to make short animated music videos.

WeBuyGold plans to flood all parts of your Instagram feed as its content will exclusively live in the company’s galleries, stories and the Instagram feed. The company also says it has content coming to Instagram Live, but no word on what will actually be featured.

WeBuyGold is a product of digital media company Naritiv — a startup sprouted from Disney’s Accelerator program in 2014 — which specializes in making original content for Snapchat and Instagram. “We believe the Stories format is the future of how audiences will consume and share original content. We’ve spent the last three years developing Stories content for the world’s largest influencers and brands at Naritiv,” said Dan Altmann, co-founder of WeBuyGold in a press release.

WeBuyGold plans to put out original programming on multiple platforms, and with its parent company’s extensive history working with Snapchat, it may be a matter of time before DJ Khaled is blessing fans one Snap at a time.