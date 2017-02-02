Just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, Domino’s bot now offers full-menu ordering

Why it matters to you Domino's has long been a fan of technology, and it's making it easier than ever for you to order America's favorite food.

It may just be the easiest food around, and now, it’s also the easiest food to order. Last summer, Domino’s officially launched its Facebook Messenger chatbot that lets you order a pie with just one word: “PIZZA.” Because really, why complicate something so … uncomplicated? And now, just days before the Super Bowl (in which the national meal probably becomes pizza), Domino’s has updated its bot to allow customers to place entire order.

Named “Dom,” the bot is described as “an artificially intelligent customer whiz designed to help superfans get their No. 1 fix of cheesy food heaven.” Previously, in order to use Dom, you had to first create a Domino’s profile and establish pre-order settings on Dominos.com. But now, you can access the entirety of the menu directly from Messenger.

“Domino’s is one of the first brands to use the Messenger platform in this way, allowing pizza lovers to request a freshly handmade delivery,” the company noted last year. It’s true that Domino’s beat Pizza Hut (and other chains) to the punch, launching first in the United Kingdom before making its way across the pond.

Related: It seems like T-Mobile customers can’t get enough of pizza

The only drawback is that you’ll still have to pay for your pizza, wings, or whatever else you order with cash. Dom, unfortunately, doesn’t employ the payments beta Messenger rolled out last fall.

This is just the latest in the pizza chain’s continuing quest to make ordering pizza almost too easy. Earlier in 2016, Domino’s launched its Easy Order feature, which lets hungry customers buy a pizza by doing nothing more than pressing a button — either on their Apple Watch or online. And it looks like the pie purveyor is looking for more ways to integrate technology with their toppings.

“We’re delighted to allow our customers to order direct from Messenger – with 1 billion monthly active people using Messenger each month – it’s the obvious choice for Domino’s,” said Nick Dutch, head of digital at Domino’s. “We want to make ordering our freshly handmade pizza as easy as possible so we’re always on the look-out for new ways in which we can do this. Just message ‘pizza’ — or send an emoji. It really couldn’t be easier.”

Super Bowl Sunday ranks among the busiest pizza delivery days for Domino’s in the United States, and this year, the chain hopes to sell 12 million pies. That’s five times as much as any other given Sunday. And you can become part of that statistic simply by sending a message on Messenger.

Article originally published in August 2016. Updated on 02-01-2017: Added news that you can now order off Domino’s entire menu from Dom.