An eco-friendly 10-year-old inspires Elon Musk and Tesla to action

Why it matters to you Elon Musk has over 7 million Twitter followers, but took the time to write personally to a kid who shared a clever idea.

Never say never: This week a fifth-grader from Michigan wrote to Space X and Tesla founder Elon Musk with a great idea, and the inventor not only embraced the idea, but wrote back to say thanks.

Ten-year-old Bria Loveday learned to write formal letters in school, and decided to write to Tesla because the burgeoning martial artist and politician cares a lot about the environment — in other words, Tesla’s green-friendly approach to manufacturing its performance cars speaks to her. Bria’s father is a professor and freelance writer who has shown his daughter Tesla’s technology.

It was dad who passed along his daughter’s letter on Twitter, writing, “@elonmusk Elon, my daughter wrote you a letter for a school project. She mailed it to Tesla, but I figured I’d paste here. Thank you!”

Bria’s suggestion was a clever idea to market Tesla, which doesn’t invest in marketing the high-performance and somewhat exclusive electric sports cars. Bria writes:

“I have noticed that you do not advertise, but many people make homemade commercials for Tesla and some of them are very good, they look professional and they are entertaining. So, I think, you should run a competition on who can make the best homemade Tesla commercial and the winners will get their commercial aired. The cool part is that you still won’t be taking the time and money to advertise for yourself. Plus, this is something your fans and customers will definitely love. You could give the winners a year of free supercharging or a Model 3 Easter Egg or something.”

More: Elon Musk will soon tell the world how he plans to colonize Mars

Musk’s “green fan” goes on to praise Tesla’s commitment to the environment and her plan to become a politician to make sure the government protects the environment.

Writing back to Bria via her father on Twitter, Musk wrote, “Thank you for the lovely letter. That sounds like a great idea. We’ll do it!” The entrepreneur has over 7 million followers on Twitter, and his response has already earned more than 30,000 likes.

Steven Loveday told Fortune Magazine that his daughter’s political aspirations likely come from his wife’s political views and his recent features about the environment.

“When she sees things that maybe bother her, she doesn’t understand why people like her can’t go out there and make a change,” he said. “She really likes to be heard. She definitely speaks out and she likes to write. I think it’s a great thing.”

Bria also asked Musk to hook her up with a Tesla T-shirt. Further details as events warrant.