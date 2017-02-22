Gordon Ramsay is eviscerating people on Twitter, and everyone loves it

Why it matters to you Everyone loves watching Gordon Ramsay roast chefs on television, and now, you can watch him roast home cooks on Twitter.

If you’ve seen what he’s willing to say on national television, then surely, you can’t be surprised by what he’s willing to spout on social media. We’re talking about Gordon Ramsay, the Michelin-starred chef who’s known about as much for his food as he is for his foul mouth. And now, he’s taking his cringe-worthy criticism to Twitter.

Attracting either egomaniacs or masochists, Ramsay has now taken to providing commentary on home chefs’ creations, and of course, he’s not holding back. Over the course of the last week, Ramsay has turned Twitter into an online version of his famed show Hell’s Kitchen, dishing out scorn and vitriol in a manner that can only be described as classic. But like the addicts we are, the meaner Ramsay is, the more we want.

Whether he’s telling cooks that their food looks like “the inside of my grand dad’s colostomy bag,” or that it’s “forking disgusting,” or that it “looks like toxic scum on a stagnant pool,” the public is just eating it up. Some people seem to be setting themselves up for disaster, with the audacity to ask the chef about their “pot pie made from scratch,” while taking a photo with the box visible in the background (yes, Ramsay called them out).

More: Twitter’s customer support profiles show you’re chatting with a human, not a bot

Of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that there were some dishes that did, in fact, receive praise from the historically critical chef. There was an apple rose cake to which Ramsay responded, “Looks good,” and for another dessert, he even offered some constructive feedback, noting “5yr olds don’t like lemon peel, next time use a micro plane and lightly zest the top.”

So if you’re looking for someone to knock you down a few notches, consider tweeting a photo of your latest culinary creation to @GordonRamsay. But don’t say we didn’t warn you.