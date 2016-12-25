Looking for a way to support the writers of the world without digging too deep into your physical pockets? Try spending some social capital instead.

Honest Few is a new book discovery platform that turns your Facebook likes and Twitter retweets into currency for digital books. So instead of paying for an Amazon Kindle download, simply spread the good word of Honest Few, and start collecting e-books for free.

It’s a relatively simple process. You start by browsing Honest Few’s library of titles — they’re displayed either with their cover art or as titles with one-sentence synopses. If you’re intrigued by something you see, click on the link located below either the image or the quote, and you’ll be redirected to the author’s page, where you can learn more about the story, the writer, and why you may find this particular tale compelling.

If you decide you want to settle down with that particular title, you’ll have a choice to make — buy it or spread the word.

“We negotiate the deals with authors and publishers so you’re able to get the books absolutely free,” Honest Few explains on its website. But in order to get it free, you’ll have to either share or like the service (you can post just about any message you like to get the download link) from your Facebook or Twitter account. And don’t worry if you don’t have a Kardashian-sized following — Honest Few just wants to get the word out there, one person at a time.

We should warn you that while Honest Few’s selection is quite diverse, it’s a bit lacking when it comes to breadth. Its titles include nonfiction, self help, romance, and crime, but there are only 59. But hey, it’s all free, so at the very least, you’ve several dozen new books to explore without breaking the bank. There’s currently quite the waitlist to actually join Honest Few, so who knows — perhaps by the time you’re welcomed to the platform, there will be more reason to stick around.