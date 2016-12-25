We should warn you that while Honest Few’s selection is quite diverse, it’s a bit lacking when it comes to breadth. Its titles include nonfiction, self help, romance, and crime, but there are only 59. But hey, it’s all free, so at the very least, you’ve several dozen new books to explore without breaking the bank.

There’s currently quite the waitlist to actually join Honest Few, so who knows — perhaps by the time you’re welcomed to the platform, there will be more reason to stick around.