Insta-download: 5 ways to save photos from Instagram

Instagram is one of many sites where you upload photos to share with others. In fact, millions of users have uploaded tens of millions of photos, making it the most popular photo-sharing website. And while you can “like” or bookmark a photo so you can revisit them later, there’s no way to download them to your computer or device.

You may have your reasons for wanting to download a photo. Perhaps you accidentally deleted the original photo of the Eiffel Tower from your Parisian vacation, and the only copy you have left is the one you posted to Instagram. Maybe there’s a photo that you absolutely love and would like to have it as a desktop wallpaper.

However, just because there’s no download button, doesn’t mean you can’t do it. We found the five best ways to download photos from Instagram. Some methods are as easy as clicking a few buttons, while some take a bit more digging, but they’re all relatively painless.

Note: Respect other users’ photos. Downloading a photo for personal enjoyment is one thing, but if you intend to repost or use it in another manner, get the owners’ permission. Instagram has an in-depth section regarding copyrights.

Downloading images in Windows and MacOS

DownloadGram

Step 1: Navigate to Instagram’s website.

Step 2: Find the Instagram picture you want to save and click on the time-elapsed counter in the upper-right corner.

Step 3: Copy the photo’s URL from your browser.

Step 4: Go to DownloadGram’s website.

Step 5: Input the photo’s URL into box with the auto-generated Instagram link.

Step 6: Click the Download button. Then, click the resulting Download Picture button to save your image.

4K Stogram

Step 1: Download 4K Stogram onto your computer.

Step 2: After installation, open the program and insert an Instagram username, hashtag, or even location into the search bar.

Step 3: Click Subscribe.

Step 4: All photos and videos will automatically begin to download to a folder on your computer. Once done, you can locate and configure them from within the application’s preferences pane.

Step 5: For the ability to do this for an unlimited number of profiles, purchase a license key here for $10.

Instagram

Step 1: Navigate to Instagram’s website.

Step 2: Find the Instagram photo you want to save and click the time-elapsed counter in the upper-right corner.

Step 3: Copy the photo’s URL from your browser.

Step 4: Right-click or control (ctrl)-click the photo, and then click View Page Source.

Step 5: Click ctrl+F or command+F to open the search bar. Then, input the Instagram photo’s URL.

Step 6: Locate the section that has “meta property” information. Here, you’ll see a line of code that starts with <meta property=”og:image“.

Step 7: Copy the link that follows until you see a common photo extension, specifically JPG or PNG.

Step 8: Paste the link into your browser and hit Enter.

Step 8: You will be taken to a page with just the photo. Now, right-click or ctrl-click the image, and select Save Image As to save the photo.