Be the master of your own Insta-verse: how to manage multiple Instagram accounts

In February, Instagram finally gave the people what they’d been asking for: The ability to toggle between multiple accounts from directly within the Instagram app.

Before this update, users were at the behest of second-party apps, many of which made it difficult jump from one account to the next. In the age of instant gratification, this was grossly inefficient. Now, Instagrammers have the ability to add up to five accounts, meaning you, your cat, your baby, and/or several inanimate objects in your life can each have a platform to express themselves. Although you may never accumulate as many followers as the official Queen of Instagram, Selena Gomez, you can still relish the moment when one of your photos receives that crucial 11th “like” and your general existence is momentarily validated.

That said, you’re well on your way to celebrity status if you utilize the steps outlined below. Remember, slow and steady wins the race, young tortoise. Rome wasn’t built in a day, although Taylor Swift’s KanTay 2020 photo did garner the equivalent population of Rome in likes in a day.