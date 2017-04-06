Tired of boring Facebook profile photos? Upload a profile video instead — here’s how

Profile pictures put the “face” in Facebook – serving as an online representation of your persona (or perhaps your cat). Cover photos, on the other hand, dress up your profile page with a larger image. Uploading either one is simple, but if you’re new to Facebook or can’t figure out why your profile photo looks odd, we’ve put together a simple guide on how to upload a Facebook profile photo and cover photo – and how to get fancy by uploading a profile video instead, adding a frame for a cause, using a temporary profile picture, or cropping your own image to the proper dimensions.

Uploading a profile photo

From a desktop

After logging into your account, go to your Facebook page by clicking on your name at the top menu or in the left column. Hover the cursor over the profile photo (the square image). Click on Update Profile Picture when it appears. A box will pop up, with several options. You can upload a new photo or graphic, take a photo using your computer’s webcam, select a photo from ones you have uploaded in the past, or edit an existing profile photo. If you upload a new photo, make sure each side is at least 180 pixels. Don’t worry if it isn’t an exact square, since you’ll adjust the photo in the next menu. After uploading, taking, or selecting a photo, it’s time to crop and reposition it. Drag the image around to position the area you want to display, within the square box. Use the slider at the bottom to zoom in and out of the image. Hit Save to finish. If you happen to be viewing a photo that you’d like to make your profile picture, click on Options at the bottom of the screen, then Make Profile Picture.

From a mobile device

After opening the Facebook app, access the menu options by tapping on the icon with three lines in the bottom-right of the screen. Inside the menu, tap on your name to go to your page – it’s usually the first option listed. Tap on your current profile photo – the small square at the top. It should say Edit in the corner if you are logged in and on your own page. To upload a photo that you already have, tap on the Select profile picture option. Your photo library will pop up – find the one you want and tap on it. If you would like your profile picture to revert back to the old one after a certain time, tap on the Make temporary button and choose a time from the menu, or set a custom time. This option is good for changing your photo for a certain holiday without remembering to change it back later. To finish, tap Use.

How to upload a Facebook profile video

Facebook recently made it possible to use short video clips instead of a still image as your profile. Currently, the feature is only available through the Facebook app, not a desktop computer.

Follow the steps to change a profile picture from a mobile device listed above (steps 1-4) – navigate to your profile, then tap on the profile picture. Instead of clicking on the Select profile picture, tap Select a profile video. In the list of videos that pops up, select the video you would like to use. In the next screen, you’ll have the chance to edit your video using the icons at the bottom of the screen. With the trim icon (the pair of scissors) highlighted, you can click and drag the blue bars to shorten the video. The video will play on an endless loop in the profile photo space, so highlight the best moment from the footage. If you don’t want sound to play in your profile video, tap the sound icon at the bottom and select Off. Facebook profile videos use a still frame from the video when it’s not possible to play the entire video. To choose which part of the video is displayed, tap the “cover” icon at the bottom. Then, along the video timeline at the bottom of the screen, drag your finger until you find a suitable still to use. If you don’t select a still from the video, Facebook will choose one automatically. Tap Use to finish.

How to upload a Facebook photo with a frame

See those text and graphics a few of your friends have on their profile pictures, usually for a non-profit, sports team, or holiday? That’s called a Facebook Frame and it’s easy to do. Once again though, this is a feature from the app, not the desktop website.