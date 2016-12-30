Linktree’s free workaround lets you add multiple links to your Instagram bio

Instagram only gives you one opportunity to link to outside resources inside its photo sharing platform.

This might not be a problem for a majority of the users, but for those wanting a little more customization and even more options, it leaves much to be desired. Enter Linktree, a free tool for Instagram designed to improve traffic to your outside link, be it a blog, portfolio, or store.

How it works is fairly straightforward. After connecting Linktree to your Instagram profile, you’ll receive a single link to place in your Instagram bio. Once that link in place, you can customize what it’s linked to within your browser, be it a single website, or a collection of sites you’re looking to direct followers to.

More: 5 easy ways to archive all of your favorite Instagram videos

Say you’re a photographer who’s using Instagram as a marketing tool for your wedding photography. Using Linktree, you can direct Instagram followers to your blog, your portfolio site, and even your other social media accounts. Until now, you would’ve been stuck choosing between which of the above to include in your bio.

Likewise, say you’re the owner of an online jewelry store. Rather than using Instagram’s business profiles, which are hardly distinguishable from the standard profile, you can use a personal account and provide multiple links to outside destinations, including your online website, your Facebook Page, and even your Google Maps destination.

Changing the URLs within Linktree is as simple as copying and pasting them into your account and arranging them as you see fit. To get started, head on over to the Linktree website and link your Instagram account.