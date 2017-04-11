Want a job at McDonald’s? Send them a ‘Snaplication’ via Snapchat

Why it matters to you Brands have been turning increasingly to social media to reach their younger customer base, and now McDonald's is using social media to hire, too.

Who says Snapchat isn’t a serious app? It’s certainly serious enough to land you a job. That is, if you want your job to be at McDonald’s.

In what can only be described as a sign of the times, McDonald’s in Australia (where it’s known as Macca) is now using Snapchat as part of its job application. As first reported by news.com.au, the global fast-food purveyor now has its own Snapchat filter that allows prospective McDonald’s employees to virtually don a uniform and submit a 10-second video application.

Known as “Snaplications” (really, you can’t make this stuff up), this is the first time that Snapchat has been part of the recruitment process, and the first time McDonald’s has taken to social media in this capacity to gain new employees. But don’t worry — you won’t be hired based on your Snaplication alone. Once you pass that first test, McDonald’s will send you to the actual online careers hub where you can fill out a more traditional application.

“I’ve learnt a lot about Snapchat recently from my 14-year-old daughter,” said Shaun Ruming, chief operating officer of McDonald’s Australia, in an interview with news.com.au. “We think this is actually a world first. Snaplications is basically a Snapchat ‘lens’ that gives users the ability to apply for a job — or at least commence that process — by sending a 10-second snap. We’re the largest employer of youth in the country, so we’re trying to look for new and innovative ways to recruit crew people.”

And given that much of working on the fast food industry is all about your people skills, Ruming believes that Snapchat could be a good first filter in finding suitable applicants. “We’re looking for that positivity, bubbly personality, someone we think would be good in a customer service role. Based on what my daughter sends to her friends, you do get a bit of a glimpse [from a 10-second video],” he explained.