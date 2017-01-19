Snapchat no longer opposed to “creepy” ad targeting, will tap into users’ offline data

Why it matters to you Snapchat is about to start using your offline activity to serve you in-app ads by collecting your data from a third-party

Despite publicly denouncing an abundance of ads as “creepy,” Snapchat is now embracing ad-targeting in the vein of Google, Facebook, and Twitter.

The company has struck a deal with Oracle Data Cloud — an offline data provider — that marks the first time it has allowed for ad targeting using third party data, according to The Wall Street Journal. What this essentially means is that Snapchat will start showing you ads based on the offline purchasing data it obtains from Oracle Data Cloud. This will then allow the company to determine whether your offline activity is influenced by the ads on its platform, allowing it to theoretically attract more marketing dollars.

The third-party data aggregator claims that it has information on more than 110 million households, $2 trillion in consumer spending, and more than 1,500 brands. It collects this data via a series of methods including through loyalty cards, shops and retailers, catalog orders and catalog address lists. Although Oracle claims that its online marketing data is only stored for 180 days and does not directly identify individuals, it states no such thing about its offline data. Referring to this type of info, Oracle claims it may include a person’s name and physical address, and telephone numbers, among other data.

According to Facebook, it uses its online and offline data to improve the ads it serves users (even giving you personalization tools through its ad preferences feature). However, digital privacy advocates such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation and ProPublica have raised concerns over the use of offline marketing information in the past.

Whereas Snapchat itself lets you opt out of its recently launched Audience Match tool (which is based on data from its marketing partners), the only way to remove yourself from Oracle’s database is by writing to the company. You can find out more about Oracle Data Cloud’s privacy policy here.

Snapchat isn’t the only web platform using Oracle’s information to target users — aside from the aforementioned tech giants, Oracle also has similar partnerships in place with Pinterest, and Google-owned YouTube.

The reasoning behind Snapchat’s recent ramping up of ads on its platform is likely its imminent IPO: the visual messaging app’s parent company Snap is expected to go public in March. And nothing pleases investors more than ad sales.