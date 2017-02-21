Everything you need to know about Snapchat Spectacles

Tired of staring at your phone and ignoring your surroundings in order to stay connected? Well, Snapchat (now Snap Inc., technically) has the answer. The company’s Spectacles sunglasses have lit up the internet, a result of both the product’s unique nature and its initial limited availability.

Now that Spectacles can be purchased online, avid snappers will no doubt have lots of questions about the fashion-forward eye candy, so let’s not waste time. Scroll down to learn more about Spectacles.

How to find a pair

Snap Inc.

Although Spectacles (available in black, coral, or teal) went on sale in late 2016, the limited availability means they aren’t widespread (and, for now, it’s U.S. only), giving them that cool factor first-adopters love. Snap also made Spectacles incredibly difficult to find, so even if you have the $130 to buy one, Snap wants you to jump through a few hoops. The Spectacles were distributed via Snapbots, which are special vending machines that accept credit or debit cards only. However, Snapbots were nomadic, as they never stayed in any location for more than a day. And, you would never find Snapbots in more than one location at a time. This “game” made Spectacles rare.

But on February 20, Snap began selling Spectacles on the Spectacles website, making the gadget available to any customer who wants them. Like at the Snapbots, a pair of Spectacles costs $130, plus taxes and shipping. As for the bots themselves, Snap has put them on hiatus, making a return sometime in the future, according to the company.