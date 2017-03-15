Snapchat and Vice are teaming up to bring a reality dating show to Snapchat

Why it matters to you Looking for more stuff to watch on Snapchat? Be prepared for the oncoming flood of original content.

Snapchat is moving into original content and because you gotta give the people what they want, that content is going to be comprised of a dating reality show. Don’t blame Snap, blame Bachelor Nation and the consistently high viewership numbers it has managed to engender for shows like The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and yes, Bachelor in Paradise. But now, you won’t be going to ABC to get your romantic fix. Instead, you will open your Snapchat app and check out a new Viceland-produced series called Hungry Hearts with Action Bronson.

Before you get too excited and start tripping over yourselves to apply for a spot on the show, it looks as though shooting has already wrapped. The show is slated to begin airing later in 2017 and has eight episodes to keep you entertained. Of course, considering the inherently ephemeral nature of Snapchat, we can’t say we’re surprised.

More: With Snapchat Bitmojis, you can now put your favorite friends on speed chat

The premise is simple — Action Bronson (also known as Arian Asllani), the rapper, chef, actor, and all-around entertaining character, will be sending new couples on dates and giving viewers a glimpse into romance. You can watch as these unsuspecting duos eat meals together, do activities together, and generally attempt to establish some sort of rapport. At the show’s end, Bronson attempts to predict whether the couple will want to come back for another round (which is to say, a second date), before revealing what actually comes of the couple’s fate.

While this might be the first show to air on Snapchat, it certainly won’t be the last. The social media company has already signed deals with NBC, ABC, BBC, Turner, The New York Times, Discovery, Time, and A&E Network to add more original content to its platform. Vice, however, has a longstanding relationship with Snapchat. In 2015, the two companies launched Snapchat Discover, in which Vice brought Snapchat users breaking news and culture-related content from musicians, artists, and other personalities.