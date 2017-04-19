Tribeca Film Festival to stream events with Godfather cast, others on Facebook

Why it matters to you Can't get tickets to the Tribeca Film Festival. Facebook Live has you covered. The festival will stream 12 star-studded discussions on its Facebook page.

Whoever said you can not learn anything by spending hours on Facebook lied to you. Starting on Thursday, the Tribeca Film Festival will live-stream 12 star-studded discussions via Facebook Live on its Facebook page.

Among the events you will be able to watch on Facebook is a discussion with the cast of The Godfather and The Godfather Part II to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the first of the two films. The discussion will include the films’ Academy Award-winning director Francis Ford Coppola, as well as acst members Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire, and Robert De Niro. The talk starts at 8:10 p.m. ET on April 29 as part of the festival’s Closing Night gala and is already sold out, so it’s Facebook or bust if you want in.

Girls creator Lena Dunham and the show’s executive producer Jenni Konner will talk with Superstore star America Ferrera about the HBO show that just cam to an end, as well as their experiences in the entertainment industry. Retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and animator Glen Keane will talk with Michael Strahan, an NFL Hall of Famer and co-host of Good Morning America, about the new Dear Basketball animated short film Bryant and Keane worked on together. Both of those discussions are part of the Tribeca Talks: Storytellers series, which will also feature conversations between Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen, among others.

These talks will provide some of the earliest insight about the next TV shows and films you could be binging on. Most of the discussions will take place following an accompanying film or episode screening, which will not be featured in the Facebook Live stream. Hulu will world premiere its new drama series The Handmaid’s Tale at the festival on Friday prior to a discussion with the creators and cast. National Geographic will world premiere its new show Genius about Albert Einstein; executive producers Ron Howard and Brian Grazer are among those included in the subsequent discussion.

The Tribeca Film Festival kicks off Wednesday. You can find the full schedule of events that will streamed on Facebook Live here.