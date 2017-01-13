Can’t make it to the inauguration? YouTube’s live-stream will take you there

In seven days, one administration will leave Washington, D.C., and a new one will commence. On January 20, President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in a highly anticipated ceremony that has already drawn a media maelstrom. And of course, to help you stay abreast of all the action, YouTube will be live-streaming inauguration coverage.

The video platform has been key throughout the 2016 election cycle, broadcasting everything from the Democratic and Republican National Conventions to the various debates. Even on Election Day, YouTube was there to provide live coverage for hours on end as results poured in. So to cap it all off, YouTube will be closing out its political coverage (for this cycle) with coverage “from more news organizations than ever before” on Friday, January 20.

More: Support YouTube content creators by pinning your comment to a live-stream

On the day of the inauguration, make your way over to YouTube and select your favorite newscaster to get live updates from the daylong event. Whether you’re a fan of NBC News, CBS News, Telemundo, C-SPAN, Bloomberg Politics, USA Today, or The Washington Post, you’ll be able to stay tuned in no matter where you may be.

Moreover, YouTube is promising “special coverage” from certain broadcasters who can make you feel as though you’re at the National Mall, even if you’re thousands of miles away. And with 4K quality, watching online just may be better than watching on cable.

Of course, YouTube isn’t the only digital platform from which you can observe all the action. Twitter (Trump’s social network of choice), will be partnering with PBS NewsHour to bring live coverage of Inauguration Day 2017 from 11 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET on January 20. Coverage will be brought to you by NewsHour managing editor Judy Woodruff, and correspondents John Yang and Lisa Desjardins will be reporting from the steps of the United States Capitol and from the National Mall, respectively.