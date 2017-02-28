In just three years, Google has shipped 10 million Cardboard VR headsets

Why it matters to you Need proof of virtual reality's popularity? Look at Google's new stats -- 10 million Cardboard headsets shipped in 3 years.

It hasn’t even been three years since Google Cardboard was first launched, but already, it has met with some pretty serious success. At Mobile World Congress on Tuesday, Google’s vice president of VR gave audience members an update on Google’s first foray into the virtual reality space. The super affordable headset is one of the least intimidating and most accessible ways of entering the world of VR, and it looks like plenty of people have done so. In fact, Google has shipped 10 million Cardboard VR sets and has seen 160 million downloads of Cardboard apps.

Even as Google pushes forward in the virtual reality space with Daydream, it’s clear that the company hasn’t forgotten its roots (and neither have users). Certain Cardboard apps have proved remarkably popular — in fact, 30 of them have been downloaded one million or more times each. And really, it’s only recently that Cardboard and VR have taken off. Last July, Google said it had sold 5 million headsets, and now, less than a year later, it has doubled that figure.

More: The NBA preparing to dunk fans in the action with virtual reality

But as wonderful as this low-cost headset may be, Singh says that there’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to the future of VR at Google. The Daydream promises to be a “more immersive” experience than its predecessor, and Google is working on more and more content for the platform. Currently, the majority of content consumption on Daydream comes from YouTube, and Singh noted that the Google-owned video streaming service will be looking to add more and better content in the near future.

“You will start to see significant series coming out this year,” Singh said.

We’ve barely scratched the surface of what virtual reality can do, and soon, it looks like we’ll be seeing a whole lot more from this futuristic technology.