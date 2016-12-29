Wireless HTC Vive 2 may appear at CES 2017, rumors claim

What will the next-generation HTC Vive headset look like? Well, according to rumors out of Taiwan, it could be wireless and feature twin 4K displays — and we might see it at CES 2017. But let’s take a step back — are those capabilities currently even possible?

According to Techspot, it’s possible, but doubtful. Looking at the current-generation landscape, even powerful PCs have a tough time keeping up with VR. Not only is the next-gen Vive rumored to possess 4K displays, but according to the rumors, they’ll be running at 120Hz compared to the current 90Hz displays. That’s 120 frames per second that your PC will need to be able to pump out, in 4K.

The barriers to entry are already pretty high because of the demanding hardware requirements, and they would only become higher if the next-generation HTC Vive traded 1080p displays for 4K.

It would certainly be a bold move, introducing a brand new HTC Vive headset at CES 2017, but it’s more likely that we’ll end up seeing some elements of the new technology behind a second-generation headset, rather than a full-on new product launch.

For instance, the rumors reported by Android Headlines suggest that the next-gen Vive headset will sport a wireless transmitter, making the whole VR experience a little more seamless. Coupled with the brief glimpse we received of a wireless Oculus Rift at Oculus Connect this year, it seems likely we could see a wireless or semi-wireless HTC Vive unveiled or teased at CES 2017, as competition heats up between the two VR companies.

Overall, it’s clear that 2017 will see some major VR developments, and CES in particular will likely play host to a number of closed-door demos and big splashy presentations about the future of VR and what’s next for companies like HTC and Oculus. But it does seem unlikely, however, that HTC will be unveiling a full-on HTC Vive successor less than a year after the release of its first-generation headset.