Nolo is an inexpensive motion tracking system for mobile and SteamVR play

Why it matters to you The HTC Vive is very expensive, and if you want to get your hands on immersive game play for less, the Nolo might be a good alternative.

Who says virtual reality has to be virtually inaccessible? Certainly not Nolo, the company behind a motion tracking system created for mobile VR gaming that is trying to bring down the often astronomical price tag associated with headsets so that more people are able to enjoy the experience.

While VR has certainly proven popular, particularly within the gaming community where immersive experiences are key, enjoying the experience has been pricey, to say the least. The HTC Vive, after all, costs $799. The Nolo? Just an eighth of that price.

The Nolo tracking system is comprised of a base station, a headset marker, and two controllers that promise to work seamlessly with your mobile device. “Our team created Nolo with a vision to make the benefits of technology available to all walks of life,” the team notes on its website, “We believe that mobile VR is the perfect platform because of its affordability and ease of use.”