‘SuperHot,’ ‘Wilson’s Heart,’ and ‘The Unspoken’ are free in Nvidia VR bundle

Why it matters to you Free games are always welcome, especially when you just spend a lot on a new headset and graphics card.

Nvidia and Oculus VR partnered to offer an introductory virtual reality bundle to gamers looking to step into the virtual world. When you buy an Oculus Rift headset and Oculus Touch controllers alongside an Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti, 1070 or 1060, you get three games for free.

The three games that have been put up for this promotion are the time-bending shooter, SuperHot; the psychological thriller, Wilson’s Heart, and The Unspoken, a spellcasting, wizard dueling game set in a mysterious version of Chicago. All games are compatible with the Oculus Rift and offer a great introduction to virtual reality gaming for new buyers.

Bear in mind that you need to buy through one of Nvidia’s retail partners to take advantage of the deal. Currently, only Amazon and Newegg have signed on, so if you want to secure your free games, make sure you use one of them for now.

There is a wide range of bundles to choose from, though. Because Nvidia is offering the free games with a variety of hardware, you can buy a relatively cheap GTX 1060 alongside your new headset and qualify for all the free games, or opt for a brand new laptop. The most expensive bundle right now is the ROG Strix 17.3-inch gaming notebook with a GTX 1070, but you don’t have to splash out several thousand dollars if you don’t want to.

Some of the bundles are limited, however. If you want to take advantage, you may need to do so sooner rather than later.

All games are compatible with both the Oculus Rift headset and its Touch controllers, offering intuitive interaction with the virtual world. They are far from the only ones though. If you do pick up one of these bundles, or an Oculus Rift by itself, be sure to check out our list of the best games you can play on the platform right now.