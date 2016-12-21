Oculus winter sale offers deep digital discounts on ‘Superhot VR,’ other titles

Oculus is hosting a catalog-spanning winter sale featuring several standout virtual reality games for the Oculus Rift VR headset, including highlights like Serious Sam VR, I Expect You to Die, and Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes.

The limited-time sale also offers deep discounts for multigame bundles, giving VR fanatics a chance to catch up on many of the year’s biggest releases.

The Oculus Store’s Gamepad Greats bundle offers up five critically acclaimed VR experiences that are designed for use in conjunction with game controllers, including Edge of Nowhere, Chronos, AirMech Command, Damaged Core, and Project Cars: Game of the Year Edition. Collectively priced at more than $200 when purchased individually, all five games can be picked up at a discounted rate of $90 as part of the Gamepad Greats bundle through the end of the year.

Also up for grabs during the Oculus winter sales event is the Touch Launch Bundle, which includes digital copies of Space Pirate Trainer, I Expect You to Die, Kingspray Graffiti, The Climb, and Superhot VR. All five games require a motion-sensing Oculus Touch controller, but if you meet the hardware requirements, the $90 bundle offers hours of immersive entertainment.

The Oculus Store’s bundled games are also available for purchase individually, and many are currently on sale. Project Cars: Game of the Year Edition is 50 percent off through the end of the year, while Kingspray Graffiti and Space Pirate Trainer are currently priced at $12 apiece.

Other sale highlights include the interstellar trading sim Elite Dangerous ($40), time-warping first-person shooter Superhot VR ($23), minigame compilation Carnival Games VR ($10), virtual golfing title VR Golf Online ($7), and arcade-style FPS Serious Sam VR ($32).

The Oculus Store winter sale extends through January 3, 2017, and the storefront will offer additional “Daily Deal” discounts for many featured games through the end of the year.