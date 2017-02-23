YouPorn just launched a new (and obviously NSFW) virtual reality platform

Why it matters to you Why does it matter to us? It doesn't. We've never even heard of YouPorn. And we've got no idea how that link got into our Favorites folder!

Steamy streaming video website YouPorn has launched a new virtual reality platform, that is definitely Not Safe For Work (NSFW) this week.

The service offers a range of 360-degree videos of assorted adult scenarios, which we assume includes things like filing tax returns and worrying about mortgage repayments. It can be accessed using any VR headset from Oculus Rift to Google Cardboard, although we’d suggest sticking with one of the higher-end, more liquid-resistant options.

“[VR] provides the user with a whole new sensory experience and fundamentally alters the way we interact with the content,” YouPorn VP Brad Burns told Digital Trends. “The user is immersed in a unique POV setting that goes beyond simply viewing a video and gives them opportunity to truly interact with their virtual environment. We believe this is transformative not just for our industry but for digital media as a whole. We are excited to see how this progresses and continue to strive to be at the forefront of new entertainment technologies.”

According to Burns, the site will add new VR videos daily. “At this rate, we believe that growth will outpace that of traditional videos as headsets become more readily available and this great new form of entertainment gains in momentum,” he continued. “VR is still in its infancy, but it shows great promise for 2017 and beyond, and we’ve secured some fantastic content partners to ensure that we have a constant and varying stream of content being added to the category regularly.”

The porn industry has long been an early adopter of innovative technologies. According to Alice Bonasio, a researcher who follows VR porn, YouPorn is simply trying to keep up with the way the saucy entertainment industry is headed.

“Any adult content provider now has to realize that they need to lay a stake in that space, so to speak,” she told Digital Trends. “They are pretty late to the game actually. It was only last year that Naughty America launched their offering, and PornHub soon followed, along with others, but a year is a long time in tech.”

All in all, it’s just another reminder of how far virtual reality has come. And no, we’re not touching that pun!