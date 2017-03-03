9 of the worst Android Wear problems, and how to fix them

After a clunky start, Android Wear is now beginning to hit its stride. Smartwatches are improving with every iteration, and Google has rolled out a a host of welcome improvements since the software’s initial release. Despite going in the right direction, however, it hasn’t gotten there quite yet. If you’ve running into Android Wear problems, then you aren’t alone. Thankfully, we’ve put together a list of the most common problems plaguing Android Wear users, as well as bits of advice on how to get around them.

Glitch: Rapid battery drain on phone

A lot of users on the Google product forums have been complaining about the battery on their connected smartphone draining faster than it should. This is probably the most commonly reported problem that people are encountering with Android Wear. Take a look under Settings > Battery on your phone and you may be able to see where the problem lies. There are various potential causes.

Workarounds:

Look for problem apps causing excessive battery drain and consider uninstalling them.

Some people report a significant drop in battery drain after turning off Google Now. To do this go to Settings > Accounts > Google > Search and tap Now cards at the bottom, then toggle it off.

Potential solutions: