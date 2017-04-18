Check out 25 of the best Android Wear apps for your smartwatch

Android Wear runs on a number of smartwatches now and there are loads of apps that add all sorts of handy capabilities. These apps do more than just bring notifications to your wrist — they can entertain you, track your fitness and health, and help you find fun things to do.

So with all that in mind, here are 25 of our favorite Android Wear apps, starting with a few that have been enhanced for Android Wear 2.0. Most of these apps still rely on a partner app on your smartphone, but a few offer standalone functionality. Either way, they’re all must-haves for your watch.

Telegram Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends You can send voice or text messages, browse your chat history, or create group chats with this accessible instant messaging app that has been updated for Android Wear 2.0. It also supports emojis, stickers, and themes. Google Play

Lifesum Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends Here’s an app for the health-conscious, which tracks your food and water intake to help you achieve the right balance. Set your personal health goals and Lifesum will guide you to success with a personalized plan that includes exercise tips. Google Play

Strava Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends If you want an alternative to Google Fit, then Strava is well worth a look. It’s available on Android Wear 2.0 as a standalone app that can track your runs and other sporty activities. If you’re cycling or running it’s great to be able to leave your phone at home, but still record your progress. Google Play

Foursquare City Guide With a fresh design for Android Wear 2.0, the Foursquare app is one of the easiest ways to find great places to eat, drink, and be merry in the city you’re in. It works without your phone, and you can filter by all sorts of different categories to find the exact spot you want. Google Play

Uber Missed the last train? No need to worry, you can now book an Uber directly from your smartwatch. This is a standalone app for your Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch that allows you to order a ride, check driver progress, and get time estimates for your journey all from your wrist. There’s no need to use your phone at all. Google Play

Stocard Running out of space on your keychain due to the many little loyalty and membership cards you lug around? Stocard not only lets you digitize all those cards so they’re accessible in a single mobile app, it even works with your Android Wear watch to display them. This means you just need to let the cashier scan your watch, instead of physical cards or your smartphone, to collect your rewards or access your gym. Amazon App Store Google Play

Google Slides Here is a new incentive to use the latest version of Google Slides for your presentations: You can now use your Android Wear smartwatch to both timekeep and remotely control your slides. The only catch is that you need to first “cast” your slides to a Chromecast-enabled display, or present them in a video call, before your watch will transform into a slick presentation remote. Google Play

If by IFTTT Let’s be real, app developers aren’t mind readers who know exactly what functions you need, so why not create your own with IF by IFTTT? Short for the programming lingo “If This Then That,” this meta-app lets you create “recipes” that link two unrelated apps in order to create an action. For example, you can tell the app to send a copy of every photo you take with your phone to your Android Wear watch. Amazon App Store Google Play

Tinder Start planning for your hot date tonight by swiping right or left through Tinder — on your wrist. With the dating app bringing its features to Android Wear, you’ll be able to check out potential dates in your area, see notifications on new matches, as well as respond to their messages, right on your watch. Just to make it extra easy to access the app, you can even use your voice to tell Google to open Tinder on your smartwatch. Amazon App Store Google Play