The 17 best Apple Watch straps you can buy right now

Apple made it very easy to change the strap on your Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2, but it made the official straps it sells very, very expensive. Beautiful though they are, there’s no need to be limited to Apple’s range of replacement bands, regardless of how much you have to spend.

Like putting your phone inside a case, changing the strap on your watch is the quickest way to give it an entirely new look, and it’s easy to build up a collection that goes with different outfits, or for when you’re doing certain activities. The choice is huge, so we’ve gathered together a list of our favorite straps and bands for the Apple Watch here.

Native Union Active Strap ($100) A clever mix of style and function, the Native Union Active Strap has water-resistant leather on the outside and a fluroelastomer grip on the inside. This hypo-allergenic material’s pattern also keeps sweat from building up underneath the band during exercise, while the classy leather ensures the watch is suitable for everyday wear. It’s very comfortable and extremely lightweight, too. We love the hint of yellow that peeps through, which gives the subdued color scheme some punch. Buy one now from: Native Union

Southern Straps Nato Strap ($25) A more textured nylon strap than the Nyloon example below, the Southern Straps band also has stitching running down each section, giving it a different look. It feels very hard-wearing, and has been double bonded and heat sealed to make sure it doesn’t just fall apart under tough conditions. We love the khaki and red version seen here, which comes with a choice of colors for the Apple Watch connectors, and in either 38mm or 42mm sizes. Let down slightly by the strap loop, which sometimes pinched wrist hairs. Buy one now from: Amazon Southern Straps Nyloon Watch Band ($39) Nyloon’s nylon watch band feels like it’ll last a while and withstand some rough treatment, which is just what you need from this popular style. We’ve been wearing the Napier design, which comes in navy blue and red, and found it comfortable and stylish. The shiny hardware is attractive, and the Apple Watch adapter pieces have spring-loaded bars, so you can swap out the strap for another 20mm or 22m version of your own choice. Buy one now from: Nyloon

Nomad Leather Strap ($60) Nomad’s classic leather strap, found elsewhere on our list, is available at a lower cost at the moment, but its new version has a more modern style. It loses the stitching for a sleeker, flatter look. We particularly love Nomad’s straps due to the custom designed Watch adapters, which change the look of the Watch’s face considerably. Both the adapters and the buckle have a matt finish and also come in black, ready to match your Watch model. It’s still quite a masculine design, but less so than the previous strap. The Horween leather is wonderfully supple out of the box and needs only a few hours to bed in. Buy one now from: Nomad

Nomad Vulcanized LSR Silicone Strap ($40) If you like the stylish custom Nomad Watch adaptors, but don’t want a leather strap, then its new silicone strap may appeal. Incredibly soft, completely waterproof, and friendly to the skin, it’s the ideal accompaniment to the new swim-proof Apple Watch Series 2. The hardware comes in sliver or black, and the latter attached to a black watch gives a very cool stealth look. Unlike some silicone straps, the Nomad doesn’t get sweaty thanks to a special channel on the underside of the strap, but it did catch the hair on my arm occasionally. Buy one now from: Nomad

Pad & Quill Field Strap ($100) Pad & Quill’s Field Strap is an interesting take on the fabric Watch strap, combining very hard wearing Cordura fabric with classy and comfortable leather, along with nickel hardware. The leather is stitched to the fabric on the underside, making the strap very easy to wear. Leather is also incorporated into other areas to give the band some visual excitement. The black and gray color combo is our pick, as it’s versatile enough to match most outfits and situations. Next to Nomad’s silicone strap, this is one of the most comfortable Apple Watch straps we’ve worn recently. Buy one now from: Pad & Quill