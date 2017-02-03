We tested the most popular smartwatches to find the uncontested best

The smartwatch phenomenon began in earnest during 2015, but now it’s in full swing. Although we only saw a handful of new smartwatches in 2016, the latest and greatest smartwatches are a big improvement over the unsightly first-generation models. Now we have a number of attractive smartwatches from tech companies and fashion brands alike.

There is a smartwatch on this list for everyone, whether you’re a businessman or a woman. We’ve also included a variety of smartwatch operating systems on this list, so you can find the watch that works best with your phone.

Our pick

Why should you buy this: It’s the best smartwatch

Who’s it for: Anyone with an iPhone who wants a smartwatch

How much will it cost: $370+

Why we picked the Apple Watch Series 2

The Apple Watch Series 2 is beautifully made, comfortable to wear, comes in different materials to suit most pockets, and there’s a choice of straps that should ensure it can fit in with most people’s style. Plus, it comes in two different sizes — 38mm and 42mm — so it’ll look equally at home on male and female wrists.

The key to the Apple Watch’s success is the variety of styles, sizes, and price points. Watches are very personal and people want to customize them and make their watch unique. Apple even partnered up with fashion and sportswear brands like Hermes and Nike to make special versions of its Series 2 Watch. Now, it’s waterproof up to 50 meters, you can swim with it, and it has GPS onboard; it’s the ultimate smartwatch for active people.

Style isn’t the only thing we love about the Apple Watch Series 2. Its WatchOS 3 operating system is much easier to use than the original version of the OS. Also, apps load super fast, thanks to the new processor and dock feature, which stores your most-used apps for quick access. We love the unusual, fun messaging features, such as being able to send haptic taps directly to another Apple Watch. Add in fitness tracking, a heart rate monitor, an array of apps, a solid notification system, plus a growing range of accessories, and the Apple Watch sets the overall standard for current smartwatches.

As far as downsides go, it’s expensive at $370+ — particularly if you choose anything but the Watch Sport. You can get a number of third-party watch bands to help knock down the price though. Here are some of our favorites. It also only works with the iPhone, but it’s an Apple product, so this shouldn’t be a surprise. It’ll only work with iPhones, of course, but you probably already guessed that.

